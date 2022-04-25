Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.99

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 5154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

