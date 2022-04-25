Flow Hits One Day Trading Volume of $50.54 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 24th. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and $50.54 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $5.41 or 0.00013775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.88 or 0.07314916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00043570 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 361,521,462 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.