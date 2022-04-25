Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,942. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
