Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1505 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 71,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,942. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

