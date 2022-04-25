Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.64. Five Point shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 1,803 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $848.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $99,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,884 shares of company stock worth $289,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Five Point by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Five Point by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Point during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

