FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $165.04

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$165.04 and last traded at C$166.34, with a volume of 2602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$166.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded FirstService to a “buy” rating and set a C$200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FirstService in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$143.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$209.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$211.84.

FirstService ( TSE:FSV Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.3399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

