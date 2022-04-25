First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 275 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after acquiring an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,017,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

VEEV stock opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.48 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

