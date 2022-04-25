Firo (FIRO) Price Reaches $3.30 on Major Exchanges

Firo (FIRO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $3.30 or 0.00008369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $43.39 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000402 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,350 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.