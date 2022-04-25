Financial Review: Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Wayfair alerts:

This table compares Wayfair and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -0.96% -10.52% -2.23% Boxed N/A N/A -13.63%

Wayfair has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Wayfair and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 7 6 11 0 2.17 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $200.13, suggesting a potential upside of 134.81%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Wayfair’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Boxed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wayfair and Boxed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.65 -$131.00 million ($1.37) -62.21 Boxed $177.27 million 4.40 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wayfair beats Boxed on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wayfair Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.