Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.05 million and the lowest is $1.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 million to $4.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.91 million, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $24.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several brokerages have commented on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.25. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. Field Trip Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Field Trip Health by 2,422.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

