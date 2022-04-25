Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.95

Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 5555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $502.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.41 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 44,957 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

