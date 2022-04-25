extraDNA (XDNA) Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $54,035.73 and $900.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,157.54 or 0.99772056 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00055831 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00248869 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00159852 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.93 or 0.00323402 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00095892 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004333 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001310 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

