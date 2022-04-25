Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €27.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €38.00 ($40.86) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($24.52) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.43 ($34.87).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVK opened at €25.25 ($27.15) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($35.45). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.73 and a 200 day moving average of €27.34.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.