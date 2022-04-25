EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

EVGO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. EVgo has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 9,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

