Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,610 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after acquiring an additional 579,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 126.2% during the third quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 735,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,094,000 after acquiring an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.40. 12,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,986. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

