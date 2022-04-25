Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 86,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 695,444 shares.The stock last traded at $18.35 and had previously closed at $17.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a return on equity of 144.70% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Everi by 16.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 129,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 297,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,237,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Everi by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,136 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

