Evedo (EVED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $214,229.00

Evedo (EVED) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Evedo has a total market cap of $941,378.97 and approximately $214,229.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Evedo has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

