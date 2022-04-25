Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EPRXF opened at 2.30 on Thursday. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of 1.64 and a fifty-two week high of 3.45.
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRXF)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.