Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $221.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Shares of EFX opened at $203.60 on Thursday. Equifax has a one year low of $201.41 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

