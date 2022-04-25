Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 289,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,189. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.