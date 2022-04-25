Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00003524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $101.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,094,706 coins. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

