Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 148,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,661,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $723.18 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 364.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,656 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 421.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

