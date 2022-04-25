Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $128.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,516.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,223,678 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

