Einsteinium Market Cap Hits $3.91 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $8,843.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00264519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015020 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,505,826 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

