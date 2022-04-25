eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

EFTR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,818. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.26. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.68. Research analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,487,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $8,493,000. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

