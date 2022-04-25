Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,778,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $878,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 25,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 46,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,075. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.