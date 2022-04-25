Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.14. 560,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,989. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,795,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

