E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.55

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 15981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETWO. Craig Hallum began coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

