E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ETWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETWO opened at $7.66 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,181,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,504,000. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 24,968,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,448,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,862,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,728 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.