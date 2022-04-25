DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

DURECT ( NASDAQ:DRRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 52.37% and a negative net margin of 259.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judith J. Robertson purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 600.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 492,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 39.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 270,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

