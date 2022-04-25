Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723,186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 707,747 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,953,000 after acquiring an additional 426,743 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 8,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,245. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.00, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

