Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives C$18.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares assumed coverage on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$19.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

DIR.UN traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 659,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.55 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

