Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $39.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,419. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.28.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

