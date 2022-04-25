Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $92.62

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.62 and last traded at $93.35, with a volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

