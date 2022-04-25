Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 2.1% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $44.68. 577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,777. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

