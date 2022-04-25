DigitalBits (XDB) Market Capitalization Reaches $288.79 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $288.79 million and $5.67 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010968 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.23 or 0.00635969 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 953,804,327 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

