Diamond (DMD) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Diamond has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $9,934.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Diamond has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,679,568 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.