Diamond (DMD) Price Reaches $1.66 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Diamond has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $6.09 million and $9,809.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00004124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001571 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044313 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,679,766 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

