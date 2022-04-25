DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $162.40

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.40 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.13), with a volume of 151556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168 ($2.19).
Several research firms have issued reports on DFS. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.02.
In related news, insider Alison Hutchinson acquired 18,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, for a total transaction of £40,525.92 ($52,726.93).
About DFS Furniture (LON:DFS)
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands; and modern furniture, lighting, and home accessories under the brand name. It also engages in the contract logistics business.
