Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €60.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.27 ($62.66).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.68. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a one year high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

