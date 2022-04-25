Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $127.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $92.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40. Visteon has a 52 week low of $91.59 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,396,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 958.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 306,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after acquiring an additional 277,234 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 642,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,622,000 after purchasing an additional 216,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $24,012,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

