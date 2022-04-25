DerivaDAO (DDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.97 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $56.97 million and $726,880.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045430 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.26 or 0.07315538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041714 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

