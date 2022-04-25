DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Hits $6.25 Million

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and $17,276.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.93 or 0.07439377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00045044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Coin Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.