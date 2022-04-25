David A. Pepper Sells 300 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHH stock opened at $141.21 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 160.24% and a net margin of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

