Datto (NYSE:MSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 71,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 989,031 shares.The stock last traded at $34.67 and had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSP. Northland Securities lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datto in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.49.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 44,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $1,060,700.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,497,649 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

