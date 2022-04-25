Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $42.42

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.42 and last traded at $43.16, with a volume of 96100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DASTY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($65.59) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 25,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 263.2% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

