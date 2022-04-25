Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Darling Ingredients reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAR traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.66. 1,347,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

