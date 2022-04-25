Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Lifted by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

