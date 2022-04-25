DAOstack (GEN) Trading 68.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 119.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $841.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.58 or 0.99902669 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00024936 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.