Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target Raised to €56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danone from €49.00 ($52.69) to €51.00 ($54.84) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.31. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

