Daniel S. Frey Sells 16,710 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TRV stock opened at $173.11 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.17.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.64.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

